SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPHL)– The U.S Coast Guard was deployed to the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia after an oil spill occurred.

A representative from the U.S Coast Guard tells PHL17 that a tanker carrying Diesel fuel exceeded it’s capacity limit of 75,000 gallons and nearly 100 gallons were spilled into the water.

The USGC said ‘boom and absorb pads’ were deployed to clean up the oil spill.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

