U-pick sunflowers are back at Dalton Farms in Swedesboro, New Jersey.

The 100 acre farm has thousands of sunflowers for you to choose from. Cut your flowers for 2$ per stem or 10 for $10. The farm also has a wide variety of zinnias at $1 per stem.

To visit you must reserve your time slot by purchasing a ticket online. Please bring your own scissors/knife to cut flowers.

Stop by on a Saturday or Sunday for food vendors, live music and beer and wine tasting.