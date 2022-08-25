Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two teens who decided to shoot a gun for pleasure or amusement in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on August 18, 2022 in the 200 block of W. Louden Street around 2:00 am.

According to police, two teen boys were outside along the block; one of the boys was recording a video while the other fired multiple gunshots in the air. The suspect hit three parked cars. The suspects left the scene on foot.

Police found numerous 9mm shell castings lying all over the street. No injuries were reported as a result of this shooting incident.

READ MORE: Group of men physically attacked a man, shot him in Chinatown

Police urge the public to contact the East Detective Division 215-686-3243/3244 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.