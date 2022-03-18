Man entered a High School after several shots were fired nearby, police at the scene searching for him

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who entered a high school in Southwest Philadelphia moments after a shooting incident nearby.

The incident happened on the 6700 block of Elmwood Avenue around 7:07 am.

Police say a man dressed in an all-black hoodie and multi-colored pants was seen entering John Bartram High School. The man entered through the unlocked doors after several gunshots were fired in the area, police say.

Bartram High School and Tilden Middle School are both on lockdown. Police are searching are on the scene searching for the man.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes public.