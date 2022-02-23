Man gunned down outside storage facility and a man, 21, killed in Frankford.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are investigating two separate homicides that lead to the deaths of two men on Tuesday.

One of the men, police say, was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Frankford section around 4:07 pm.

According to police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Brill Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital by officers, where doctors pronounced him dead at 4:24 pm, police say.

About two and half hours later, police say a man was gunned down outside of a storage facility in the city’s Oxford Circle section.

The shooting happened on the 6200 block of Oxford Avenue at approximately 6:39 pm.

Police say a 43-year-old man was found by responding officers suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers rushed the man to a nearby medical center, where doctors pronounced him dead at 7:15 pm, police say.

There have been no arrests, and no weapons have been recovered in either incident.