Two separate overnight vehicle crashes, leaves 2 men dead

Philadelphia (WPHL)- According to authorities, there were two separate vehicle accidents early Thanksgiving morning resulted in two men dying.

A 47-year-old male, driving a motorcycle southbound on Broad Street struck a vehicle driving Eastbound on Tioga Street, police say. According to police, the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The 47-year-old man was transported to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:07 a.m.

Between 45th and Chestnut Street, police say, a 44-year-old male was driving a grey Nissan northbound on 45th Street when he collided with a 26-year-old male operating a silver Hyundai going eastbound.

According to police, both men were taken to a nearby hospital. The 26-year-old man was placed in stable condition, the 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at 3:33 a.m.

No arrest have been made in neither incidents.