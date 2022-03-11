Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two men and their getaway driver who shot at multiple people on a North Philadelphia corner.

The shooting incident happened on the 2200 block of West Berks Street Monday.

Police say a grey Lexus GX 460 began driving slow at the location; a man in the driver side backseat of the car opened the door and started firing gunshots at people on the corner. Another man, police say, came from the passenger side of the back seat and fired gunshots. Police say they were using semi-automatic handguns.

The suspect starts shooting at the man on the corner. (Photo belongings to PPD)

One person was shot in both their legs and taken to a nearby hospital, where medics placed the victim in stable condition, police say.

According to police, the suspects returned to the vehicle, which was last seen driving southbound on 1800 North Croskey Street.

Police urge the public to contact Shooting Investigation Group 215-686-3183/3184 or call 911 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.