Police searching for two men who assaulted a man in Fairhill

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two men the allegedly assaulted a man in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 200 block of West Westmoreland Street Thursday morning.

Police say a 41-year-old man was stabbed multiple times throughout his body by two suspects. One of the men wore all black while the other wore a camouflage jacket, police say.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by police, where he was listed in stable condition by medics, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.