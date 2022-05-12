Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot multiple times at a gas station in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood Monday.

The incident happened at 1060 E. Mount Airy Avenue around 2:30 pm.

According to police, a man pumping gas into his vehicle was approached by two men wearing all black. The suspects fired multiple shots at the victim, police say.

The man suffered bullet wounds throughout his body. Police say the man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police say the suspects were operating a 2009 red Mazda 3 sedan bearing the New Jersey license plate V62-PWX and were last seen fleeing West on Mount Airy Avenue.

Philadelphia Police offer a $20,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the suspects’ arrest and conviction.

Read More: Philadelphia man has been missing for 6 months

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit 215-686-3334/3335 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc