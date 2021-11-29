Two men in separate shootings were shot in the head Friday night

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Black Friday, police say, they responded to two separate shootings that left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 7100 block of Ardleigh street that left a man.

Police say, a 30-year-old man was found laying next to a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was shot in his head, armpit, and hip.

He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m.

No arrest have been made.

In East Germantown, police say, a man was shot in his head by an unidentified male.

The incident happened on the 5500 block of Devon street around 7:05 p.m., police say.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot in the back of his head while sitting in his Chevy Impala. He was taken to Einstein Hospital where he was put in critical condition.

No arrest have been made. No weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.