Two men charged after attempting to kidnap a woman from her off-campus apartment

Newark, Del. (WPHL)– Newark police say, two men will be facing attempted kidnapping charges after trying to remove a University of Delaware student from her off-campus apartment.

The incident happened Saturday night around 11:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Hamlet Way. The victim reported that two males attempted to remove her from her apartment, according to police.

Police say, they were able to identify the two men as 20-year-old Rene Villate Umpierre and 24-year-old Keniel Rivera Peraza.

The victim met Umpierre recently and invited him into her apartment Saturday night. While inside, Umpierre became aggressive and physical with the victim, police say. Umpierre began to choke the victim and attempted to remove her from her bedroom, police say.

According to police, the victim fought back and was able to secure herself in a room and call 911. The victim heard Umpierre talking on the phone to Rivera Peraza as if they were planning to remove her from the residence, police say.

A Newark Police Officer, who was already in the area, located the two suspects leaving the apartment complex and took them into custody without incident, police say.

Police say, they found crack cocaine in Peraza possession and found a knife near the apartment door by one of the suspects.

Both suspects appeared before Justice of the Peace Court by video. Umpierre was ordered to be held in default of $60,000 cash bail and was turned over to the custody of the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington, police say. Peraza was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, police say.

According to police, Umpieere is charged with, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Attempted Kidnapping Second Degree, Strangulation, Conspiracy Second Degree, and Offensive Touching.

Peraza is charged with, Attempted Kidnapping Second Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity, and Conspiracy Second Degree, according to police.