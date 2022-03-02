Police are offering up to $20k for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two gunmen

Police video.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction of two males responsible for killing a man.

The incident happened on November 21, 2021, in North 8th Street and Lindley Avenue.

According to police, two men shot a man at the corner of the location. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medics.

The shooters fled west on Lindley Avenue to a gray Ford Fusion where police say they were last seen in the area of 10th & Ruscomb Streets.

Police say the men fled the scene in a gray 2005-2012 Ford Fusion with a paper license plate, all tinted windows, and the passenger-side headlight out.

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of the shooters.