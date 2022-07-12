Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police Homicide Division is investigating a shooting where two men in South Philadelphia were killed.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the 800 block of Wolf Street around 3:15 am.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was found by responding officers with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police rushed the man to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors at 3:46 am.

A second victim, a 50-year-old man, was shot multiple times in the chest, police say. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 3:36 am.

Weapons were recovered, and suspects are in custody, police say.