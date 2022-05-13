Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s assistance locating two men who attempted to carjack a man in Kensington.

The incident happened on the 3500 block of Kensington Avenue around 3:30 am Wednesday.

According to police, two men on a white scooter approached a 65-year-old on the street. One of the men took out a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle, police say.

The victim refused to give the suspects his keys, so they fled without taking anything, police say. The attempted robbery was caught on the victim’s dashcam.

Police urge the public to contact the East Detective Division 215-686-3243/3244 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

