Twitter in uproar after security camera allegedly captures rapper Young Dolph shooters

Memphis, TN (WPHL)– On Wednesday night photos of rapper Young Dolph alleged shooters surface social media. Many hip-hop blogs posted the photos saying they are from a security camera outside where of Makeda’s Cookies where the rapper was murdered.
36-year-old rapper Young Dolph who real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed in Memphis on Wednesday, according to police.
Memphis Police Department Chief CJ Davis said officers responded to a shooting at a cookie shop at around 12:30 p.m. where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Davis said, “This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected this horrific act of violence.”
According to reports, the rapper was going to Makeda’s Cookies in his camouflage Corvette to buy cookies for his mother. Makeda’s Cookies posted on Instagram, November 10th, that Young Dolph comes to their establishment every time he’s in Memphis.
His camouflage Corvette sat in the parking lot of the bakery. Hours later, it was towed. Videos of the car went viral on TikTok as it was taken by police.
