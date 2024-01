A set of South Jersey twins started their lives ringing in the New Year with quite the unique story.

It happens occasionally that twins have different birthdays if one is born after midnight.

However, these twins were not only born on different days, but different years.

Ezra and Ezekial were born at Virtua Voorhees Hospital, with Ezra arriving at 11:48 p.m. on December 31, 2023 and Ezekial being born mere minutes later at 12:28 a.m. on January 1, 2024.