LUNG FORCE’s annual Turquoise Takeover is back! The celebration runs from May 8th until May 14th and works to raise awareness of lung cancer, the nation’s leading cancer killer.

Dr. Andrew Martin a pulmonologist from Deborah Heart and Lung Center joined us with important information.

According to the American Lung Association, smoking poses the greatest risk for lung cancer.

Symptoms of lung disease include abnormal shortness of breath, cough, chest tightness and wheezing among other things.

“Often by the time lung cancer causes symptoms it’s too late to cure it and that’s why the recent recommendations and the development of effective lung cancer screening are so important,” said Dr. Martin.

Asymptomatic smokers are also eligible for lung cancer screenings.

“Those would be for people between the ages of 50 and 80 years old, have smoked more than 20 pack years and have smoked within 15 years.”

Dr. Martin explained a “pack year” as one pack a day for a year or a half a pack a day for two years.

For more information, click here.