Bartender Barry shows us how to turn the drinks we loved this summer into what will likely be some of our favorites this fall with a few tweaks.

Watch the segment above and follow along at home with Barry’s recipes here:

Apple Cider Mule: 1.5 oz. whiskey, 2 oz. apple cider, 1/2 oz. lime juice, fill with ginger beer

Lavender Hibiscus Lemonade: 1 part vodka or gin, 2 part hibiscus rose tea, 1.5 part lavender syrup, 3/4 part lemon juice, 1/2 part water.

Chai Piña Colada: 1.5 oz. dark rum, 1.5 oz. chai tea, 3 oz. pineapple juice, 1 oz. lime juice, 1 oz. cream of coconut.