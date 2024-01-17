Gabriella’s Vietnam in East Passyunk joined PHL17’s Amanda VanAllen in the kitchen for her brand new segment ‘Turning up the Heat.’ Local chefs around the Delaware Valley help Amanda cook simple dishes even she can’t mess up!

Here is the recipe for the tossed instant noodles you saw on the show:

INGREDIENTS:

3 packs of Instant Noodles (any kind)

2 Eggs

Shrimp (or any leftover protein in the fridge)

Vegetables (whatever is available)

Scallion/Shallots

INGREDIENTS TO MAKE THE SAUCE:

1 tbsp Sugar

1/2 tbsp Soy Sauce

1/2 tbsp Mushroom or Chicken Seasoning/Bouillon

1/2 tbsp Oyster Sauce

1 tbsp Ground Black Pepper

2 tbsp Oil

Step 1: Whisk sauce ingredients together and set aside

Step 2: Boil water & add noodles, cook for 1 minute

Step 3: Scramble eggs, add eggs to noodle bowl and set aside

Step 4: Sauté shrimp until fully cooked

Step 5: Add sauce, and mix until all cooked ingredients are evenly coated

Step 6: Garnish with chopped scallion, fried shallots, or sriracha sauce

Tune in every Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. for more.