To celebrate Black History Month, a lifestyle boutique in the heart of northern liberties is hosting their People of Color Maker’s special event to highlight black businesses in the community.

The female, African American, and veteran-owned business is inviting customers to come taste, smell, and get educated from black artists and makers.

Alyssa sullivan visits Trunc to learn about the event from some of the pop-ups vendors.

More: Trunc is celebrates Black History Month as one of the region’s leading Black owned businesses, they also feature and showcase Black makers on an on-going basis and this month they also have a POC Maker’s Special Event every weekend – this is the last weekend and they will host a final pop-up. Dorothea will speak about the shop and the pop-up, and two Black makers listed below will speak about their work/items and their background as two leading Black makers – their items are carried this winter/spring.