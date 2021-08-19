Truffle cheesesteak turning heads at local sandwich shop

Since 2016, Kevin Kramer and his staff have been delivering creative takes on classic sandwiches at Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop on South Street in Philadelphia.

“I consider this a boutique sandwich shop if you will and we just try to change it slightly,” said Kramer. “We use everything fresh, everything is made in house, nothing is pre-made or frozen or anything like that.”

The shop is named for Kramer’s father and grandfather and has garnered quite the following because of tasty sandwiches like the truffle cheesesteak, made with shaved ribeye, cherry pepper mayo, fried onions and a four cheese wiz blend with a hint of truffle.

“We didn’t have the cheesesteak on the menu when we first opened and I was turning away business, so I was like I’ve got to put a cheesesteak on the menu but it has to be better than everyone else’s,” added Kramer.