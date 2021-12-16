Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are trying to find whoever is behind a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section. The gunfire left a man dead and 2 others hurt, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Barnett Street around 5:30 pm Wednesday. Police say someone shot a 23-year-old man in his head, chest, thigh, and forearm. Police took the man to Jefferson Torredale Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead at 6:07 pm.

According to police, the two other shooting victims are in stable condition. Police have not released their identities but say a 21-year-old man was shot three times and a 30-year-old man was shot once.

Police have not yet made any arrests and say investigators did not recover any weapons from the shooting scene.