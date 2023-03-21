Police are investigating a West Philadelphia shooting that left 3 teenagers injured and now in the hospital.

The triple shooting occurred at 4:04 p.m. yesterday on the 1500 block of N Frazier Street.

The first victim is a 13-year-old black male who was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center in stable condition. The second victim is 16-year-old black male who was shot 5 times during the incident. He was shot once in the foot, 3 times in the left arm pit, and once in the abdomen. He is currently in extremely critical condition at Lankenau. The third victim is a 16-year-old black male who was shot once in the abdomen. He was placed in stable condition.

Police say they have recovered a weapon, but no arrests have been made.