A violent night at a Chinese restaurant in Kingsessing claimed the life of two people, and left another in critical condition.

Philadelphia police responded to Shangri-La Chinese Restaurant on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:27 P.M. for a triple shooting.

The first victim was a 19-year-old black male who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

The second victim was a 43-year-old black female who suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The third victim is a 20-year-old black male who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the leg and torso.

All victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where the first and second victim were pronounced dead.

Philadelphia police say they did not recover a weapon and no arrest has been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Detectives Division.