Luxe Styles located in Media, PA joined us with prom hairstyles that are trending this season!

“This season we have a lot of ponytails and those messy, undone textured looks,” said co-owner Nicolette Naimoli.

It’s recommended to arrive to your appointment with clean, dry hair and an added bonus is bringing a photo of the inspiration for your look.

“We do offer hair extensions at the salon, clip-ins and sew-ins, so if someone doesn’t have as thick hair as they would ideally like to we can always install that as well,” said co-owner Danielle Millio.

Luxe Styles is offering a prom package which includes a spray tan, formal hairstyle, makeup and lashes for $195.