Social media food influencer Josh Moore of @josheatsphilly is back on the PHL17 Patio with some delicious holiday treats!

First up is a chocolate peppermint scone paired with a peppermint mocha drink from Talula’s Daily.

“You can’t go wrong with a peppermint mocha during this time of year,” said Josh.

You can find the café located right off of Washington Square Park.

Next is the peppermint stick ice cream sundae from Van Leeuwen Ice Cream in Center City. The signature sweet ice cream base is made with a dash of pure peppermint extract and crushed peppermint candy pieces. The sundae also comes in a vegan version.

Finally, you can’t celebrate the holidays without hot chocolate! The Wayward‘s hot chocolate is made with Parisian chocolate and allspice demerara syrup. It’s topped with toasted marshmallows.

“They actually have a cart outside of the Wayward in the courtyard where you can get hot chocolate, cocktails and of course you can get spiked hot chocolate as well,” said Josh.

To learn more about Josh’s favorite dishes, visit his website here.