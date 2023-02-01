With a spotlight on “sharing our stories” the founder of a museum in Atlantic City is sharing the stories of local African Americans through art and memorabilia.

PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall headed to the African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey to hear the stories told by Ralph E. Hunter, a noted historian, whose collection has attracted the attention of many, including celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg.

The African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey was founded in 2002 by Ralph E. Hunter and speaks volumes about black life, legacy, and culture.

