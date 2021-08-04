Travis Manion Foundation hosts Back to School Drive to Support Local Organization

Trained Veteran Mentors from Travis Manning Foundation will be leading back-to-school events in close to 30 cities across the country for middle and high school students. This program will provide students with presentations to teach them confidence, character, and leadership, as well as give them the necessary school supplies needed for a successful academic year. Each backpack provided will have encouraging notes to help students make it through the upcoming school year.

The Northeast region of the TMF will hosts its back to school event on August 5th, supplies will be distributed to students from Beat the Streets Philadelphia. A sports-based youth development nonprofit that is committed to fostering the holistic growth of student-athletes living in at-risk under-served communities.

For more information about the Travis Manion Foundation or to donate click here.