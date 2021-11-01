Traffic finally cleared on I-95 after fire broke in Port Richmond

Philadelphia (WPHL)– Traffic has now been cleared on I-95 in Port Richmond after it was shut down as Firefighters battled a multi-alarm warehouse fire on Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m. a call came in for a massive fire showing from a vacant three-story warehouse located near the intersection of Melvale and Tioga.

Officials say a tire manufacturing company once operated out of the warehouse. Something left inside the was fueling the fire.

The fire was brought under control around midnight on Monday. Firefighters remained on the scene early Monday morning putting out hot spots.

I-95 near the fire scene was closed in both directions for a period of time due to smoke blowing across the roadway.

There is still no word on what sparked the fire.