For five decades, Tierra Colombiana has been churning out tasty empanadas for customers to grab and go or sit down and savor.

“The first thing was like meat, beef, chicken but many countries depending on their location or trend at times they adapt with vegetables, with seafood, cheese, sweet, salty, may things,” said restaurant manager Oswaldo Galindo.

Tierra Colombiana typically sells well over a thousand empanadas each week but also offers plenty of other traditional Latin American dishes. The idea is that you’re dining with family when you step through the doors.

“Nothing is frozen, everything is fresh and you can smell as soon as you get in, the food is basically that smell when you come is basically comfort, comfort food,” added Galindo.