Ham and cabbage are the stars on St. Patrick’s Day at Plough and the Stars in Old City. The restaurant paying tribute to the Irish dish by making the plate its primary meal special on the festive holiday.

“Ham was basically a cheaper cut of meat,” said Plough of the Stars owner Austin McGrath. “Ham could be boiled and would keep and very tasty and also bacon, so that was thing. Boiled bacon or ham.” https://ploughstars.com/