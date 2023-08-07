If you’re looking to inspire your future foodie with toys, Speech-Language Pathologist and Toy Expert Erika Cardamone joined us at the PHL17 Studios with her expert toy advice.
Toys Erika mentioned:
- Fruit Colors Learning Smoothie by LeapFrog, 6 months+, $10.99
- Best Dressed Banana by MindWare’s Peaceable Kingdom, 4+, $24.95
- Sorting Snacks Mini Fridge by Learning Resources, 3+, $24.99
- Little Chef Cooking & Steam Playset by Hape, 3+, $29.99
- Let’s Make Dinner Play Food Bundle by HABA, 3+, $99.99
- Ice Cream Stand by Janod, 3+, $50