Led by a police escort, the 41st Annual Toy Run "For the Kids" will feature more than 1,000 motorcyclists roaring to Rivers Casino Philadelphia to deliver gifts in support of the United States Marine Corps "Toys for Tots" program. Organized by A.B.A.T.E. Delaware Valley Chapter, the event provides new toys to children throughout the Delaware Valley.