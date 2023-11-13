The holidays are right around the corner and if you’re starting to check off items on those Christmas lists already, we have some budget-friendly toy gift ideas for kids of all ages.

Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-In-Chief of the Toy Insider, joined us in the studio with some toy gift ideas under $30.

  • Bum Bumz
    • Ages: 3+
    • MSRP: $8.99
  • Pokémon Tcg My First Battle
    • Ages: 6+
    • MSRP: $9.99
  • The Fresh Beats Collection (Dr. Lisa Company)
    • Ages: 4+
    • MSRP: $17.99
  • Make Your Own Pompom Purse
    • Ages: 6+
    • MSRP: $17.99
  • Lite-Brite Touch
    • Ages: 6+
    • MSRP: $29.99

You can find more toy recommendations and information about Ali and the Toy Insider, here.