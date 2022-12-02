The holidays are almost here an if you’re still shopping for toys for the little ones in you life, you’re in luck. Speech Language Pathologist and Toy Expert, Erika Cardamome joined us on the show to share some sensory toys that help engage all five senses for children though playtime.
- Wowmazing bubble kit
- MindWare Sensory Genius Imagination Poppers
- Kinetic Sand Kids Swirl N’ Surprise Sand set
- LeapFrog Leappods Max over-ear headphones
- Yookidoo Elefountain Water Show
You can get more information and toy ideas on Erika’s website.