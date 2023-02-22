The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado has hit several parts of Mercer County, NJ on late Tuesday afternoon leaving homes damaged and residents displaced.

PHL17’s Alex Butler joined us live from the scene at Lawrence Square Village Condominiums surveilling all the damage and speaking to residents about how they feel.

Residents from the damaged condominium say they saw hail and high winds and just didn’t know what had hit their home.

Noreen Zafar, a resident from Lawrence Square, said, “I was scared and my kid were scared too”.

When asked about their displacement, Abid Mustafa, another resident, said officials were unable to provide a response on when they would be able to go back to their home, “there are a couple of trees down at the back of the apartment and roof is damaged in a couple of places, so we don’t know yet”, he said.

After much speculation about what type of storm hit Mercer County, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, NJ confirmed that “a tornado occurred yesterday, February 21, 2023, in the Quaker Bridge area of Mercer County, New Jersey.”

The NWS said more details about the tornado including the path length and width will come out throughout the afternoon and evening. More details, including the path length and path width, will be available later this afternoon or early this evening via an updated Public Information Statement.

This story will be updated