The Phillies Home Opener is tomorrow, and if you’re still looking for a bar or party to attend, this guide has you covered for the top places in Philly.

From Giant Movie-size TV Screens, Baseball themed beer, and Tailgate them food, you’ll be sure to hit it out the park at any of these locations.

Scoring the top spot is Philly’s largest indoor restaurant, Craft Hall. With two Giant Movie TV walls, sports décor, a game room, a playground for kids, a dog park, and now a brand new tailgate themed food options, Craft Hall is aiming to be one of the best spots for Philly Sports action.

During Phillies Game Day’s Craft Hall will have a new food option called the “the ultimate tailgate tower”. For just $50, you will get Buffalo Wings, BBQ Wings, Mozzarella Sticks, Brisket Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Potato Skins, giant Nachos, and a gigantic pretzel.

The second location you have to check out is, Cavanaugh’s on Headhouse and Rittenhouse. Known as one the best party places, Cavanaugh’s theme for game days is “the louder the better.” They will be offering an extensive menu of game day eats such as wings, Buffalo Chicken Dip, Fried Pickles, Cheesesteak Spring Rolls, Nachos, and other mouth watering delights. They will also have specials on Miller Lites, Bud Lights, Buckets, New Belgium Drafts, and cans.

If you’re on South Street you have to check out the iconic Founding Fathers Sports bar. With cold beer, loud fans, and good vibes, Founding fathers is the place to be. Founding Fathers will have Big Wave Golden Ale for $5 during all regular season Phillies games.

If you’re in Bucks County and don’t feel like heading into the city, Founding Fathers in Bensalem is the place for you! As one of Bucks County’s largest and most expansive sports bars, you have to check them out for game day. They will specials on Big Wave beers, Michelob Ultra, and half price Nachos and Pizzas. and food specials that can’t be beat.

If you want to check out someplace new, Brewerytown Food Hall will be celebrating their first ever Phillies season following their grand opening just a few weeks ago.

On game day, Doors will open at 2 p.m. and they will have specials on Bud Light, Craft Beers, and food specials on flatbreads, Edamame, tater tots, waffle fries, burgers, and more.

If you love beer and want to celebrate baseball style, Evil Genius Beer Company has just returned the fan favorite mango IPA, “There’s No Crying in Baseball”.

Alongside their baseball inspired beer, they will also have game day favorites such as Buffalo Chicken Dip, Buffalo Chicken Flatbread, Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese and more.

And finally, if you’re looking for a Phillies Home Opener Party to attend, Figo Ristorante will be hosting a party with food and drinks galore.

Opening at 2 p.m. Figo will have Game and TV sound on with specials on pizzas, house wines, cocktails, drafts, piccoli, and more.

So no one matter which one you choose, you’ll be sure to score a homerun on your game day celebration!

Information provided by Aversa PR