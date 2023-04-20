Summer is right around the corner and there’s no better way to spend it then by going to concerts and spending time with friends.

Here is the list of the top concerts coming to Philadelphia this Summer 2023 🎶🎤🎸

May 2023

Taylor Swift: Eras Tour

Lincoln Financial Field

May 12,13, and 14, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: here

Tour website

June 2023

Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x Tour

Lincoln Financial Field

June 3, 2023

Tickets: here

Tour website

Ava Max: On Tour

Theatre of Living Arts

June 4, 2023

Tickets: here

Tour website

Charlie Puth

TD Pavilion at The Mann

June 13, 2023

Tickets: here

Tour website

Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

Lincoln Financial Field

June 16, 2023

Tickets: here

Tour website

Bebe Rexha

The Filmore Philadelphia

June 20, 2023

Tickets: here

Tour website

Weezer

TD Pavilion at The Mann

June 27, 2023

Tickets: here

Tour website

July 2023

Alicia Keys

Wells Fargo Center

July 10, 2023

Tickets: here

Tour website

Beyonce: Renaissance World Tour

Lincoln Financial Field

July 12, 2023

Tickets: here

Tour website

August 2023

Sam Smith: GLORIA the tour

Wells Fargo Center

August 2, 2023

Tickets: here

Tour website

Lionel Richie & Earth, Wind, and Fire

Wells Fargo Center

August 15, 2023

Tickets: here

Tour website

Bruce Springsteen & E street Band

Citizens Bank Park

August 16, 2023

Tickets: here

Tour website

The All American Rejects: Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour

Skyline stage at The Mann

August 17, 2023

Tickets: here

Tour website

September 2023

Arctic Monkeys

TD Pavilion at The Mann

September 5, 2023

Tickets: here

Tour website

This article will be updated as more concerts get announced.