Summer is right around the corner and there’s no better way to spend it then by going to concerts and spending time with friends.
Here is the list of the top concerts coming to Philadelphia this Summer 2023 🎶🎤🎸
May 2023
Taylor Swift: Eras Tour
Lincoln Financial Field
May 12,13, and 14, at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: here
June 2023
Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x Tour
Lincoln Financial Field
June 3, 2023
Tickets: here
Ava Max: On Tour
Theatre of Living Arts
June 4, 2023
Tickets: here
Charlie Puth
TD Pavilion at The Mann
June 13, 2023
Tickets: here
Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks
Lincoln Financial Field
June 16, 2023
Tickets: here
Bebe Rexha
The Filmore Philadelphia
June 20, 2023
Tickets: here
Weezer
TD Pavilion at The Mann
June 27, 2023
Tickets: here
July 2023
Alicia Keys
Wells Fargo Center
July 10, 2023
Tickets: here
Beyonce: Renaissance World Tour
Lincoln Financial Field
July 12, 2023
Tickets: here
August 2023
Sam Smith: GLORIA the tour
Wells Fargo Center
August 2, 2023
Tickets: here
Lionel Richie & Earth, Wind, and Fire
Wells Fargo Center
August 15, 2023
Tickets: here
Bruce Springsteen & E street Band
Citizens Bank Park
August 16, 2023
Tickets: here
The All American Rejects: Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour
Skyline stage at The Mann
August 17, 2023
Tickets: here
September 2023
Arctic Monkeys
TD Pavilion at The Mann
September 5, 2023
Tickets: here
This article will be updated as more concerts get announced.