Philadelphia (WPHL)- PHL’s Meteorologist Monica Cryan says the snow begins tonight and continues overnight. Heaviest will be before sunrise, possibly 2”/hr. In total, we could see 3-5” across the Delaware Valley. Snow should be wrapping up around Friday morning’s rush hour but will still cause problems. The rest of Friday and Saturday look dry but cold.

A winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 pm this evening to 10 am Friday. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

