Did you know actor, Tom Hanks, collects typewriters?

Well if you’ve ever wanted to see just a tiny piece of his collection, one lucky South Philly shop, has a rare donated typewriter that came from Tom Hanks himself.

Philly Typewriter, specializes in all things typewriters. Whether you want to try your hand at using one, want to purchase one, or want to get an old typewriter repaired, this South Philly shop can do it all.

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited Philly Typewriter to show us Tom Hank’s typewriter and try her hand at using and typing on one.

