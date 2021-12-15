WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware health officials are launching a toll-free number to help homebound people request at-home coronavirus vaccines.

People who can’t get to vaccination locations because of disability, age or severe illness can call the toll-free number to be assessed and schedule a vaccination, the Department of Health and Social Services announced Tuesday.

The Homebound Vaccination Program partners with independent pharmacies in each county to deliver the vaccinations to eligible Delawareans.

“Nothing is more important than getting more Delawareans vaccinated,” Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long said in a statement. “As a state, we are committed to removing as many barriers to access as possible. A toll-free line that older Delawareans and others who are homebound can call to be assessed for an at-home vaccination is an important step.”

Starting Wednesday, all requests for homebound vaccinations or boosters will be filtered through the toll-free number: 1-888-491-4988.