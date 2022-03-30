Man has been arrested for striking and killing a toddler with his car

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed a toddler with his vehicle Monday.

The incident happened 3000 block of West Girard Avenue shortly before 11:00 am.

According to police, Timothy Robinson, 62, was driving drunk in his 2020 Black Nissan Rogue SUV when he jumped a sidewalk curb and crashed into a mother and a child.

The mother escaped from any injuries, but police say her 3-year-old child suffered severe injuries. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital, where medics pronounced the toddler dead.

District Attorney Larry Krasner on Tuesday announced Robinson would be charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Homicide by Vehicle, Homicide by Vehicle while DUI, DUI, Reckless Endangerment of Another Person, and Reckless Driving.

“My heart is broken for this child and the family that now grieves such a terrible loss. Intoxicated driving is never okay, and this tragedy is why. My office will work to hold Mr. Robinson accountable. Still, I also want to re-commit to working with our public safety partners in the city to confront traffic violence for the public safety threat. Safe sidewalks and streets for all should be considered baseline amenities in all Philadelphia communities,” DA Krasner said. “In particular, creation of a civilian force of public safety officers — approved by voters in 2019 — has the potential to significantly improve enforcement of laws and regulations that will enhance the quality of life for communities throughout the city.”