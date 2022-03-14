Philadelphia (WPHL)- A tragic accident in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section Friday night leaves a toddler dead.

The incident happened on the 4500 block of Aldine Street just before 8:00 pm.

According to police, a 3-year-old girl was hit and pinned to the wall by her grandmother’s car. police say the grandmother forgot to put the vehicle in park.

The toddler was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by medics, where doctors pronounced her dead at 8:33 pm, police say.

Meanwhile, in Center City, a teen is hospitalized after being shot by a group of men Friday night. The incident happened around 7:12 pm in the 700 block of Chestnut Street.

Police say an 18-year-old boy was shot once by a group of men wearing all black with dark masks. The teen was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.