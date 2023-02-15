If you’re still thinking about whether or not you want to do the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street run this year, time is running out.

Today, February 15th, is the last day to sign up for the in-person 2023 race!

The race costs $65 to sign up for the 10 mile in-person race lottery.

The 10 mile virtual race will also be $65, but runners will have until March 28th to sign up.

The race will take place on April 30, and will start at the Central High School Athletic Field on Broad Street and finish in the K Lot at Lincoln Financial Field.

All Runners who sign up will be notified about thier lottery status during the week of February 19, 2023.

“There’s nothing like the magic of Broad Street. It’s where Philadelphians gather to celebrate special moments, like the Phillies winning the National League pennant or the Eagles’ recent NFC Championship,” said Gregory E. Deavens, president and CEO of Independence Blue Cross.

“All runners should enter the lottery for this year’s Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run. The energy of this race can’t be beat. It is something every runner should experience at least once!”

You can sign up for the 2023 Broad Street run, here.