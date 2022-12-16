Today is National Ugly Sweater Day! Whether you are hanging out at a fun office party, or just enjoying your Friday, pull out your best ugly sweater and celebrate!

Lifestyle Expert Denise Caldwell joined us on the show with her Ugly Sweater picks.

National Ugly Sweater day is every 3rd Friday in December.

You can find more information on Instagram @styleexpertdenise or Facebook @Style Expert Denise Caldwell