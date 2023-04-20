Today, April 20th, is National Cold Brew Day!

And if you’re looking to grab a Cup O’ Joe, Dunkin and Rita’s have you covered.

All day today Dunkin will be offering a free medium Cold Brew with any purchase made on the Dunkin Rewards app.

Customers can add cold foam, any choice of milk, and a flavor shot included.

And if you’re in the mood for something a little colder, Rita’s Italian Ice will be giving all app users a free small cold brew frozen coffee.

The new frozen coffee option is made with Rita’s vanilla ice and custard and will be available in three flavors – original, mocha, and caramel.