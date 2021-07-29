1961 – Dick Clark premiered his summer stage show, the Dick Clark Caravan of Stars, at the Steel Pier in Atlantic City.
1961 – The Phillies lost to the San Francisco Giants 4-3 at Connie Mack Stadium. It was the first of a Major League Baseball record 23 straight losses.
1987 – Ben And Jerry’s Ice Cream and The Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia agree on a new flavor…Cherry Garcia.
1989 – The Phillies retired Steve Carlton’s #32.
1996 – Norristown native Tommy Lasorda retired as Manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Today In History – July 29th
1961 – Dick Clark premiered his summer stage show, the Dick Clark Caravan of Stars, at the Steel Pier in Atlantic City.