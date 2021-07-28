Today In History – July 28th

1943 – President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the end of coffee rationing, which had limited people to one pound of coffee every 5 weeks.

1984 – The Los Angeles Summer Olympics opened.

1989 – Gloria Estefan released her debut album, “Cuts Both Ways”.

1994 – Major League Baseball players voted to strike on August 12, 1994.

1994 – The last steel beam was placed on The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame.



Birthdays:

Former Conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra Ricardo Muti turns 80

Garfield Cartoonist Jim Davis turns 76

Former NJ Senator and NBA basketball player Bill Bradley turns 75

Former Sixers player and coach Doug Collins turns 70



