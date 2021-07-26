Today In History – July 26th

1963 – Smokey Robinson And The Miracles released “Mickey’s Monkey”.

1984 – “Purple Rain” starring Prince was released in movie theaters.

1988 – The Phillies’ Mike Schmidt set a National League record by appearing in his 2,155th game at 3rd base. It was a game with the Phils and New York Mets.

1996 – Hillary Clinton became the first female nominee for President of the United States, by a major political party. She was nominated at the DNC here in Philadelphia.



Birthdays:

Singer Darlene Love is 80

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is 78

Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 65

Actress Sandra Bullock is 57

Actress Kate Beckinsale is 48

