Today In History – July 21st

1925 – The Scopes-Monkey Trial in Dayton, TN. John T. Scopes was found guilty of teaching evolution. and fined $100.

1965 – Arnold Palmer became the first pro golfer to earn $1 million dollars on the PGA Tour.

1973 – Baseball great Hank Aaron hit his 700th career home run, off of Phillies pitcher Ken Brett.

1987 – Entertainment Tonight co-host Mary Hart insured her legs through Lloyd’s of London, for $2 million.

1989 – Boxer Mike Tyson knocked out Carl “The Truth” Williams in just 93 seconds.



Birthdays:

Former Phillie Geoff Jenkins is 47

Actor and Comedian Jon Lovitz is 64



