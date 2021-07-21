Today In History – July 21st

PHL17 News
Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

1925 – The Scopes-Monkey Trial in Dayton, TN. John T. Scopes was found guilty of teaching evolution. and fined $100.
1965 – Arnold Palmer became the first pro golfer to earn $1 million dollars on the PGA Tour.
1973 – Baseball great Hank Aaron hit his 700th career home run, off of Phillies pitcher Ken Brett.
1987 – Entertainment Tonight co-host Mary Hart insured her legs through Lloyd’s of London, for $2 million.
1989 – Boxer Mike Tyson knocked out Carl “The Truth” Williams in just 93 seconds.

Birthdays:
Former Phillie Geoff Jenkins is 47
Actor and Comedian Jon Lovitz is 64

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story