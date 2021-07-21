1925 – The Scopes-Monkey Trial in Dayton, TN. John T. Scopes was found guilty of teaching evolution. and fined $100.
1965 – Arnold Palmer became the first pro golfer to earn $1 million dollars on the PGA Tour.
1973 – Baseball great Hank Aaron hit his 700th career home run, off of Phillies pitcher Ken Brett.
1987 – Entertainment Tonight co-host Mary Hart insured her legs through Lloyd’s of London, for $2 million.
1989 – Boxer Mike Tyson knocked out Carl “The Truth” Williams in just 93 seconds.
Birthdays:
Former Phillie Geoff Jenkins is 47
Actor and Comedian Jon Lovitz is 64
Today In History – July 21st
